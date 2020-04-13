Black smoke billowed from downtown Grand Marais early Monday afternoon as the Crooked Spoon, a popular tourist eatery, was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to neighboring businesses, according to witnesses.

Cook County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Boyd said the fire erupted about 1:15 p.m. and appeared to have engulfed the restaurant as well as damaged gift shops on either side of it: White Pine North, and Picnic and Pine.

Firefighters were still on scene battling the blaze at about 3:30 p.m., Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the Crooked Spoon, who was in the restaurant at the time, called it in, Eliasen said.

Firefighters from various departments were on the scene, including Grand Marais, Maple Hill, Lutsen and Colvill.

It appeared that an alley was preventing the fire from spreading to Sven & Ole’s pizza and other shops nearby, Boyd said.

The Crooked Spoon in Grand Marais in 2011.

