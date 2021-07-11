Q: Please tell me the name of the waltz played in the "Downton Abbey" movie where the king and queen and the family are all dancing at the ball. I am so moved by that scene.

A: The ballroom sequence includes Strauss waltzes, followed by the cutting between the ball and Tom dancing with a woman on the balcony. (I will leave it at that to avoid some spoilers.) The music transitions from Strauss into "Sunset Waltz," by longtime "Downton" composer John Lunn; he told Town & Country magazine that the musical transition was "quite difficult because it needs to be seamless, sounding like Strauss and then metamorphosing into John Lunn."

By the way, there is another "Downton Abbey" movie coming. Originally set for this December, it is now scheduled to premiere in March 2022.

A few facts about 'Holey Moley'

Q: Can you tell me where "Holey Moley" is recorded, the time of year and the temperature of the water? I get a laugh when contestants get dunked.

A: The show is made in Santa Clarita, Calif., at the Sable Ranch, a much-used production location. According to ABC, the most recent season of "Holey Moley" was shot early this year. I don't have any information about the water temperature.

'Coroner' back in August

Q: Will "Coroner" be returning? Where can I watch reruns?

Gregory Sierra in “Barney Miller.”

A: The Canadian drama will begin telecasts of its third season on the CW on Aug. 19, a change from a previously announced July return. (The third season has already aired in Canada.) You can find repeats of the first two seasons' episodes on CWTV.com and the CW app.

Greener pastures weren't so green

Q: Why did Gregory Sierra, who played Chano on "Barney Miller," leave the show after only two seasons? His character worked well with others.

A: Sierra was fine in the police comedy's ensemble, but he reportedly left for what appeared to be a better gig — as the lead in a sitcom, "A.E.S. Hudson Street," from the same producer as "Barney Miller." Unfortunately, "Hudson" was not a success. Sierra, however, went on to dozens of other roles in movies and TV. He was 83 when he died of cancer earlier this year.

