Both directions of Interstate 35W are closed in Burnsville because power lines are down across the roadway.

The stretch of road near Burnsville Parkway will be closed for an "extended period of time," according to a tweet Tuesday evening from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Crews are working to remove the wires from the interstate.

Storms were moving through the area at the time; it's unclear if that played a role.

No one was hurt.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-