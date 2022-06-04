DES MOINES – Roy Morales hit a tying double with two out in the ninth inning and Caleb Hamilton drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a grounder, and the Saints came back to beat the Iowa Cubs 8-7 on Friday.

The Saints led 5-2 after 3½ innings, trailed 7-6 after six but rallied to win for the third time in four games in this series. Tyler Viza, who entered the game in the eighth inning, threw three perfect innings of relief and struck out two to earn the victory.

Alex Kirilloff went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored for the Saints, including the tying run in the ninth inning. Kirilloff walked with one out and scored from first on Morales' double down the left field line.

Jake Cave set a Saints Class AAA record by extending his hitting streak to 15 games with a two-out RBI triple in the first inning. Elliot Soto homered and Kirilloff, Morales and Michael Helman each drove in two runs.