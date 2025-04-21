NEW YORK — Dow sinks 1,000 points as worries about Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federral Reserve spook investors.
Dow sinks 1,000 points as worries about Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federral Reserve spook investors
Dow sinks 1,000 points as worries about Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federral Reserve spook investors.
The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 3:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso pleads guilty to state capital murder charge
Gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso pleads guilty to state capital murder charge.