Douglas: Warmest year behind us, but cold temps lie ahead

A dusting of snow possible but nothing resembling a snowstorm in the next 10 days.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 1, 2025 at 9:57PM

It’s so cold members of Congress can’t even get into a heated argument. A sorry state of affairs. Not exactly polar vortex cold, but cold enough. Not unusual for January, Minnesota’s coldest month of the year.

According to the National Weather Service, 2024 was the warmest on record for the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Duluth. Amazingly, 14 of the warmest 20 years have been observed since 2000. No idea what could be responsible for that.

The coldest days of winter are often sunny (bitter air tends to be dry air), and the sun should peek out Thursday. Expect blue sky much of Friday and Saturday as the core of the coldest air (10 to 20 degrees below average) oozes overhead, but a lack of snowcover may keep nighttime lows above zero. Plenty cold, but hardly pioneer cold.

A cosmetic dusting of snow is possible, but I still don’t see anything resembling a “snowstorm” looking out 10 days. Models hint at a brief thaw by mid-January.

Is this slap the coldest of winter? On average our coldest day of the year is roughly Jan. 17.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

