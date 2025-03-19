Weather

Douglas: Warm start to spring, but rain/snow coming

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 8:53PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas:

The World Meteorological Organization released its yearly State of the Global Climate report, and its findings show that 2024 likely saw a global average temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the preindustrial era (1850-1900), the first time this has occurred. It was the warmest year since 1850, and each of the last 10 years have been the 10 warmest on record.

We just missed out on a snowstorm in the Twin Cities on Wednesday as heavy snow and whiteout conditions impacted Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. We’ll see mainly quiet weather through the first part of the weekend before a system brings a rain and snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. Highs through next week will generally be in the 40s and 50s. Through Tuesday, MSP was sitting at the seventh warmest March to date on record.

The vernal equinox occurred Thursday morning at 4:01 a.m., marking the start of astronomical spring! Today we have 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight in the Twin Cities, and we will continue to gain daylight until the summer solstice in June.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Nation

Blizzard conditions hit the Midwest while wildfires and tornadoes threaten Central US

card image

Another storm system is affecting millions of people in the middle of the U.S., leaving parts of the Midwest and Great Plains under blizzard conditions and a broad swath of neighboring states at risk of high winds and wildfires.

Weather

Douglas: Warm start to spring, but rain/snow coming

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Significant snow stays south

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas