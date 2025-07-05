Douglas: Sunny and quiet on Sunday

I’m heartsick about the loss of life from recent flash flooding on the Guadalupe River near San Antonio, Texas. Local officials are blaming this on a bad forecast from the National Weather Service. I don’t have all the information, but flash flood watches and warnings were in effect with plenty of lead time. As much as 15 to 20 inches of rain fell in a short period of time. That’s six months worth of rain in less than 12 hours. A potential 1-in-500-year flood.