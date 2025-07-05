Douglas: Sunny and quiet on Sunday

Weather

I’m heartsick about the loss of life from recent flash flooding on the Guadalupe River near San Antonio, Texas. Local officials are blaming this on a bad forecast from the National Weather Service. I don’t have all the information, but flash flood watches and warnings were in effect with plenty of lead time. As much as 15 to 20 inches of rain fell in a short period of time. That’s six months worth of rain in less than 12 hours. A potential 1-in-500-year flood.

Camping near a stream or river, especially at night, is a risk during thunderstorm season, especially when weather patterns stall. Campers also face the risk of lightning and damaging winds. In the forest with few structures, it can be impossible to find a suitable shelter. I love to camp, but I’m the paranoid weather guy checking Doppler on my phone to evacuate quickly if conditions warrant.

A quiet, sunny Sunday gives way to more thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. No end to our thundery pattern in sight.

In the meantime, say a prayer for the kids and their families at Camp Mystic, Texas.

