Douglas: Sunny and dry for Sunday, Monday

I didn’t predict this. After 42 years of trolling me about Minnesota’s volatile weather and arduous winters (“how do you live out there?“) my younger sister and nearly 95-year-old dad are moving to Minnesota in July. They are moving close to family for health care and, I suspect, easy access to our cabin. “Will we need coats?” my father asked. Bring a variety, and warm boots too. Sometimes life throws you curves. The future really is unknowable.