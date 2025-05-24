Douglas: Sunny and dry for Sunday, Monday

I didn’t predict this. After 42 years of trolling me about Minnesota’s volatile weather and arduous winters (“how do you live out there?“) my younger sister and nearly 95-year-old dad are moving to Minnesota in July. They are moving close to family for health care and, I suspect, easy access to our cabin. “Will we need coats?” my father asked. Bring a variety, and warm boots too. Sometimes life throws you curves. The future really is unknowable.
I want to apologize out loud for Saturday’s sprinkles. An upper-level disturbance (whirlpool of unusually chilly air aloft) resulted in a few instability spritzes. Sunday‘s atmosphere should be more stable with more sun, a light northeast breeze, and highs near 70 degrees. Ditto for Memorial Day. The timing worked out this year.
Another swirl of cold air aloft will spark spotty showers Tuesday and Wednesday with another soaking the middle of next week. I see 80s as we push into June. Not bad.
Dad, if you’re reading this, when you move to Minnesota can I borrow your car?