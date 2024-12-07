REI should steal this: “Now is the Winter of our Discount Tent!” Or discontent if you like snow. You know who you are. I try to be Switzerland with Minnesota winters. “Oh, you prefer warm fronts? Nice.” Truth: I love snow, but then again I’m not commuting every day.
Douglas: Still little snow, but much colder
We could see teens by late week
TPT “Almanac” celebrated 40 years on the air Friday, and my friend and climate historian Mark Seeley leaned over (off the air) and said: “Paul, December is one of our fastest warming months. We’ve warmed 8 degrees in the last 40 years, closer to 10 up north.”
I don’t see any big snows looking out one to two weeks, but we have plenty of winter left to go. The challenge is “usable snow,” with temperatures below 28 or so (no melting). It may snow a lot in March and April, but most of it melts within a day or two. December through February is prime time for snow you can play in.
After 51 degrees Saturday we cool into the teens by late week. A few inches of snow up north, but little or nothing in the metro. ECMWF predicts 30s and 40s Friday into Christmas.