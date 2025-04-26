Douglas: Stay alert for severe weather Monday

According to the Minnesota DNR, many lakes across central and northern Minnesota still have not yet gone ice free. A few familiar names include Gull, Pelican, Leech, Winnibigoshish, Red, Vermillion and Lake of the Woods. Note that the average ice-out date for these bodies of water is typically mid/late April and into early May. Anglers are getting antsy as we’re only two weeks from the Minnesota Fishing Opener, but most bodies of water should be open by then.