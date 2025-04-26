Weather

Douglas: Stay alert for severe weather Monday

Storms could bring hail, even tornadoes

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 26, 2025 at 8:36PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

According to the Minnesota DNR, many lakes across central and northern Minnesota still have not yet gone ice free. A few familiar names include Gull, Pelican, Leech, Winnibigoshish, Red, Vermillion and Lake of the Woods. Note that the average ice-out date for these bodies of water is typically mid/late April and into early May. Anglers are getting antsy as we’re only two weeks from the Minnesota Fishing Opener, but most bodies of water should be open by then.

In the meantime, lawns and gardens are rapidly greening up. Birds are busy singing in the predawn hours, which is now closer to 5 a.m. Spring has officially sprung for much of the region, and with that comes a risk of thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an elevated risk of strong to severe storms across parts of the state Monday. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes, especially across the southeastern part of the state. Stay alert Monday, and have a way to receive warnings.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

Weather

