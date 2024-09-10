Douglas: Smoky sunshine and 80s into next week

If it wasn’t for a tropical storm named Agnes in 1972, I might have a real job. It stalled over Pennsylvania, where I was born, flooding our home’s basement. In the blink of an eye, furniture and family heirlooms were under 10 feet of water. My brother and I hopped on floating couches to plug a gushing leak. My mother was traumatized, and I guess I was, too. Agnes sparked awe and curiosity, which led to my first radio weather job in high school.