Douglas: Slushy start, but a drama-free weekend

Major Thanksgiving Day snowstorm predicted from Omaha and Des Moines to Chicago.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 9:31PM

Considering the Winter Solstice, the shortest daylight of the year, is exactly one month away, I can’t say I’m shocked by a little snow on my lawn. Last winter was the warmest on record for much of Minnesota. Odds are this winter will be closer to normal.

But I digress. I’ve watched a few YouTube videos, so I may know as much as scientists. Here’s a long list of winter benefits: improved sleep, improved allergies, a boosted immune system and apparently we burn more calories when it’s cold. Which may help next week with Thanksgiving leftovers.

Winds gust to 40 mph Thursday, yanking the windchill into the teens at times. But you won’t encounter many mosquitoes. The sun may peek out Friday and winds ease over the weekend, but a smear of snow may drop an inch or two on far-northern Minnesota.

Long-range weather models hint at a major Thanksgiving Day snowstorm from Omaha and Des Moines to Chicago. If your travels take you (just) south, stay up on the latest forecast. For now, enjoy a very bad hair day.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

