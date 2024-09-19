Douglas: Slight chance of severe storms today

We are still dealing with flood damage from severe straight-line winds on Aug. 26. According to recent research at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo., the central U.S. has experienced a fivefold increase in the geographic area impacted by damaging straight-line winds from thunderstorms in the past 40 years. Unlike hurricane winds that build slowly, wind speeds in a severe thunderstorm can go from 10 to 80 mph or more in seconds, endangering buildings, power grids and human safety. Like many others, we may be upgrading our doors and windows to be better prepared for more supersized thunderstorms.