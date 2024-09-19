Weather

Douglas: Slight chance of severe storms today

Expect slightly cooler weather next week, with highs around 70.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 12:01AM

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over much of Minnesota today. A small percentage of the area may see hail and high winds.

We are still dealing with flood damage from severe straight-line winds on Aug. 26. According to recent research at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo., the central U.S. has experienced a fivefold increase in the geographic area impacted by damaging straight-line winds from thunderstorms in the past 40 years. Unlike hurricane winds that build slowly, wind speeds in a severe thunderstorm can go from 10 to 80 mph or more in seconds, endangering buildings, power grids and human safety. Like many others, we may be upgrading our doors and windows to be better prepared for more supersized thunderstorms.

We’ll dry out Friday, but a (slightly cooler) front may ignite a stray thunderstorm late Saturday. Dry weather will prevail on Sunday, but rain may brush parts of southeastern Minnesota on Monday.

Where is fall? Highs will be near 70 next week with nights in the 50s. We can handle that.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience.

