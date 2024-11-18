My new hobbies include stargazing (at 5 p.m.) and reshuffling my closet with heavier coats and boots. I don’t see much snow close to home looking out a week or so, but a pretty good shot of numbing air is on the way. No subzero, Arctic-level cold, but maybe 5 to 15 degrees below average from Thanksgiving into early December, with daytime highs in the 20s and 30s. Certainly cold enough for snow if we can scrounge up some moisture.
Douglas: Showers taper Tuesday; light snow Wednesday
December-like cold moves in next week
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024 at 9:56PM
Last night’s soaker came at a very good time, helping to replenish soil moisture before the ground freezes up solid, which I estimate will happen by this weekend. I would get those driveway stakes in today.
Showers taper by Tuesday afternoon, and the first swipe of colder air triggers a little light snow and flurries Wednesday. I anticipate a coating of slush on lawns/fields, especially after sunset Wednesday (4:39 p.m.).
For the record, I still anticipate a colder, snowier winter than last year. But I’m not yet convinced the dreaded “polar vortex” will camp out overhead. I’m pro snow, but 20 below? No thanks.
