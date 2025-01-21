Well, that was fun. Please accept this participation trophy for 65 consecutive hours of below-zero temperatures (metro). We saw minus 20 degrees in the west metro Tuesday morning. But it was a “dry cold.” According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, the coveted Frozen Thermometer Award goes to Long Prairie, Minn., which reported the lowest windchill (minus 47).
Douglas: Severe cold ends and highs in the 30s move in
A little rain is possible in early February.
Misery does in fact like company and much of the nation is shivering, too. A record 7-9 inches of snow at New Orleans, but 11-plus inches reported near Lafayette, La. Over half a foot may fall from Destin, Fla., to Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Factoring in beastly windchills, it may feel 60 to 70 degrees warmer here next week with highs poking into the 30s as Pacific air returns. A few models suggest a little rain as we sail into February. I suspect February will be milder and snowier as the storm track lifts north again, closer to Minnesota. Powder or slush? Yes.
From firestorms in Southern California to plowable snow in Florida, America’s weather is completely off the rails. Go away 2025.
