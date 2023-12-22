GREEN BAY, Wis. — David Douglas Jr. scored 15 points as Green Bay beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 79-46 on Thursday night.

Douglas added five rebounds for the Phoenix (6-7). Marcus Hall scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. Noah Reynolds was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Raiders were led in scoring by Donovan Carter, who finished with 13 points. Matus Dopriak added eight points and Carson Cordelli finished with five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.