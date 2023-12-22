GREEN BAY, Wis. — David Douglas Jr. scored 15 points as Green Bay beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 79-46 on Thursday night.
Douglas added five rebounds for the Phoenix (6-7). Marcus Hall scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. Noah Reynolds was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
The Raiders were led in scoring by Donovan Carter, who finished with 13 points. Matus Dopriak added eight points and Carson Cordelli finished with five points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Man shot, killed in Minneapolis was on run after being charged with seeking ransom for dogs
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Man shot, killed in Minneapolis was on run after being charged with seeking ransom for dogs
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Crosby scores his 19th of the season, adds shootout winner as Penguins edge Hurricanes 2-1
Mike Sullivan wants the Pittsburgh Penguins to get comfortable playing the type of responsible hockey required to win the litany of taut, low-scoring games that likely lie ahead.
Sports
Trey Murphy III scores 28 points while filling in for Zion as Pelicans beat Cavaliers 123-104
Trey Murphy III scored 28 points while starting in place of New Orleans star Zion Williamson — out with an illness — and the Pelicans pulled away in the second half to beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 123-104 on Thursday night.
Sports
Hofer and Buchnevich lead St. Louis Blues past sliding Florida Panthers, 4-1
Joel Hofer stopped 36 shots, Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and the St. Louis Blues topped the sliding Florida Panthers 4-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Oilers get big goals from McDavid and Draisaitl, score 4 n 3rd period to beat Devils 6-3
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Erne scored in a span of 69 seconds early in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Sports
Coby White scores 22 points, Bulls pull away to beat Spurs 114-95
Coby White scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat San Antonio 114-95 on Thursday night for the Spurs' 21st loss in 22 games.