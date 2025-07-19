Weather

Douglas: Rain in the forecast, but you don’t have to worry about snow

Minnesota allegedly has never seen snow in July.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 19, 2025 at 9:54PM

It’s not snowing. That’s nice. Here’s a conversation-stopping nugget of weather madness: July is the only month of the year where snow hasn’t been reported in Minnesota. Mizpah (northeast of Bemidji) saw 1½ inches of slushy fun on June 4, 1935, and there were reports of 4-5 inches falling on the Arrowhead from June 1-2, 1945. The earliest date for snow returning is Aug. 31, 1949, at Duluth’s airport.

I’m taking the smoke from Canadian wildfires in stride knowing full well the weather can always be worse.

We salvage a very nice Sunday with enough sunshine for highs near 80 degrees. Dew point temperatures hold in the upper 50s, so less complaining about the humidity.

A lonely thunderstorm or two may bubble up late Monday, with potentially strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

A stalled front may ignite more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, before a puff of drier air reveals the sun Friday into next weekend.

At least we have the timing down: rain on weekdays, preferably at night, and sunshine on weekends. Is that acceptable?

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Rain in the forecast, but you don’t have to worry about snow

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Minnesota allegedly has never seen snow in July.

Weather

Douglas: No end in sight for our wet pattern

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Smoky summer is on track to rival 2023

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas