Douglas: Rain in the forecast, but you don’t have to worry about snow

It’s not snowing. That’s nice. Here’s a conversation-stopping nugget of weather madness: July is the only month of the year where snow hasn’t been reported in Minnesota. Mizpah (northeast of Bemidji) saw 1½ inches of slushy fun on June 4, 1935, and there were reports of 4-5 inches falling on the Arrowhead from June 1-2, 1945. The earliest date for snow returning is Aug. 31, 1949, at Duluth’s airport.