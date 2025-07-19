Douglas: Rain in the forecast, but you don’t have to worry about snow

It’s not snowing. That’s nice. Here’s a conversation-stopping nugget of weather madness: July is the only month of the year where snow hasn’t been reported in Minnesota. Mizpah (northeast of Bemidji) saw 1½ inches of slushy fun on June 4, 1935, and there were reports of 4-5 inches falling on the Arrowhead from June 1-2, 1945. The earliest date for snow returning is Aug. 31, 1949, at Duluth’s airport.
I’m taking the smoke from Canadian wildfires in stride knowing full well the weather can always be worse.
We salvage a very nice Sunday with enough sunshine for highs near 80 degrees. Dew point temperatures hold in the upper 50s, so less complaining about the humidity.
A lonely thunderstorm or two may bubble up late Monday, with potentially strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
A stalled front may ignite more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, before a puff of drier air reveals the sun Friday into next weekend.
At least we have the timing down: rain on weekdays, preferably at night, and sunshine on weekends. Is that acceptable?