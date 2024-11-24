“Hello darkness, my old friend”: I had a brush with fame about 10 years ago, when I shared an Orono dining room with Art Garfunkel and his wife, Kim. And, no, I did not ask for an autograph.
Douglas: Not much snow but plenty of cold expected
A light/snow mix on tap for Monday morning, then little more than flurries the rest of the week.
Today in the metro area we can expect nine hours and 11 minutes of daylight. Take it to the bank. That compares with 15½ hours of daylight in late June. I think I miss daylight (and the sun) more than summer warmth.
You can lie in bed all day and mope, or force yourself to get outside. Nature is, in fact, healing. Full spectrum lights mimic the sun, and many people find some relief sitting in front of one of these lamps. A full spectrum light bulb costs about $17. Merry Christmas.
Not much snow in the forecast, but can I interest you in a gently used arctic front that was over Siberia seven to nine days ago? A light rain/snow mix Monday morning, then little more than flurries the rest of the week as temperatures dwindle: 20s for Thanksgiving, with teens next weekend as high winds produce a windchill below zero. You might call it a hazy shade of winter.
