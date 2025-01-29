Yesterday, the National Weather Service began referring to the Gulf of America instead of the Gulf of Mexico. As a private citizen, I still have the freedom to call it the “Gulf of Margaritaville,” or for six months of the year, “Typhoon Lagoon.” Depends on my mood.
Douglas: Near-record high Thursday, then a cool-off
To get significant snow, we need a fresh dome of cold air in place. And a surge of southern moisture from (that big body of water 1,000 miles to our south), with a storm track running roughly from Des Moines to Eau Claire. Temperatures in the 20s. That’s the sweet spot.
We won’t have that scenario anytime soon, but models hint at a little snow Monday, maybe a couple of inches next Thursday. Nothing to write home about.
A few golf courses in Rochester are open for business, and Thursday might be a good day to go searching for your golf ball with mid- to upper 40s. It cools off next week (teens and 20s), but no bitter blasts are waiting in the wings.
Thursday’s record high at MSP is 48 degrees, set in 1989. We will come close. Our average high for Jan. 30 is 24.