Douglas: More weather whiplash to end the week

Highs in the 70s on Friday will give way to ice and slush for the weekend.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 8:03PM

I think I have subscriptions to more than 200 streaming services available in multiple languages around the world. A mortgage payment every month. Someone should bundle them all together and call it “cable TV.”

There’s a doc on Netflix you may want to see: “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.” It recounts the May 22, 2011, Joplin EF-5 tornado, so big it had an “eye.” Just like the grand finale of the movie “Twister,” which was produced in Hollywood. Told from the perspective of high school seniors, it has incredible (and terrifying) video clips of the 1.5-mile tornado. A reminder that we need more seasoned, experienced National Weather Service meteorologists — the men and women who issue warnings — not fewer.

The forecast calls for more weather whiplash. After simmering in the 70s on Friday, rain Saturday will change to ice, with maybe a few inches of slushy snow Saturday night. Plowable amounts just north of MSP? We’ll see where the heavy snow band sets up.

Late March snows melt quickly, and models show a return to 40s and 50s in early April. Hang on!

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

