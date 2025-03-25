Douglas: More weather whiplash to end the week

There’s a doc on Netflix you may want to see: “The Twister: Caught in the Storm.” It recounts the May 22, 2011, Joplin EF-5 tornado, so big it had an “eye.” Just like the grand finale of the movie “Twister,” which was produced in Hollywood. Told from the perspective of high school seniors, it has incredible (and terrifying) video clips of the 1.5-mile tornado. A reminder that we need more seasoned, experienced National Weather Service meteorologists — the men and women who issue warnings — not fewer.