Douglas: June is our wettest, most severe month

“In early June the world of leaf and blade and flowers explodes, and every sunset is different,” wrote American writer John Steinbeck in “The Winter of Our Discontent.” Everything has been perfect. Except for the smelly pall of smoke snaking southward out of Canada into Minnesota. It kept skies gray much of the weekend, sparking fire engine red sunsets. Will this be another smoky sunset as northern blazes go unchecked? A flood or drought summer? Yes.