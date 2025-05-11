Weather

Douglas: July-like temps in the offing for Monday, too

A cool front is expected to move in Thursday.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 8:53PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, with nearly 6 million American adults being treated each year. May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and for good reason. A sunburn can happen at any time of the year, but it is more likely now when the angle of the sun is high.

What can you do to reduce your risk? Wear long sleeves and spend time in the shade. Make sure to slather on sunscreen with a high SPF. Keep an eye on unusually shaped moles and get checked if something doesn’t seem right. Monday’s UV index will be in the very high category, meaning a sunburn could occur within 20 minutes or less.

It’ll feel more like July out there again Monday, with highs approaching 90 degrees. A few records may fall in some communities through midweek before a cool front arrives Thursday, bringing with it scattered showers and storms, some of which could be a little on the vigorous side. Temperatures will then fall back to more seasonal levels by late week and into the weekend.

Don’t forget to check out the full “Flower moon” Monday night.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

