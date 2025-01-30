Weather

Douglas: It’s been a crazy weather whiplash

Thursday felt like April: 50 degrees at MSP, the 10th-earliest 50 on record. Temps in the 30s return Friday.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 10:16PM

Consider this: The Twin Cities have officially had one day this winter with an inch or more of snow. ONE DAY! I’m writing my congressman as I speak. Unacceptable. It snowed 5.5 inches back on Dec. 19, just enough to hang on to a white Christmas (3 inches on the ground Dec. 25).

Adding insult to injury, Milton, Fla. — just outside Pensacola, where my youngest son trained to fly Navy choppers — saw 10 inches of snow last Tuesday. So far this winter in the metro? A mere 9.8 inches. An atmospheric travesty, and no, it’s not my fault.

After flirting with the polar vortex a little more than week ago, yesterday felt like April: 50 degrees at MSP, the 10th-earliest 50 on record. I had an urge to golf, poorly.

Temps in the 30s return today with a north breeze, and a dry start Saturday may give way to a slushy coating to 1 inch later in the day.

Next week will feel like early February with highs from 15-22F; maybe another 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday and Tuesday, plus a few more late next week. Not exactly Snowmageddon, but at this point we’ll take what we can get.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

