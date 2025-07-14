Douglas: Hot on Tuesday, with storms late

Welcome to the midpoint of meteorological summer. Looking at 30-year climate data for MSP from 1991 to 2020, our warmest day of the year is July 15. Which is quite fitting, considering highs will reach the low 90s Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday should be the eighth day of 90+ temperatures at MSP in 2025. If anyone asks (doubtful) the Twin Cities enjoy an average of 13 days at or above 90 degrees annually (1991-2020). The 1981-2010 data showed an average of 11 days above 90, so yes, summers are warming, but not as fast as fall and winter are.
Summer humidity is on the rise. Case in point: There were no days in Minnesota state records with an 80F dew point before 1983. Since 2000 there were at least four summers with 80F dew point days (2002, 2005, 2011 and 2019).
Thunderstorms bubble up later Tuesday and linger into Wednesday night. An inch of rain may fill some rain gauges before skies clear Thursday. Seventies for highs late week give way to low 80s next weekend; an early crack of thunder Saturday, but Sunday looks sunnier. Happy Midsummer!