Weather

Douglas: Highs near 60 today; showers are possible

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 12:13AM

Does it seem to you that snow season is shrinking while road construction season is expanding over time?

Yesterday I raised our American flag (if I put it up too early it gets shredded by the wind), and I made the grievous mistake of taking out our driveway stakes. Blame me if it snows, but I don’t see any slush looking out one to two weeks.

After a chilly start to the week, daytime highs will mellow, nearing 60 later today with a chance of a pop-up instability shower by late afternoon.

The Doppler may be freckled with showers again on Thursday, but we should dry out Friday and Saturday, which probably will be the nicer (drier) day of the weekend, before showers return Sunday.

Minnesota’s atmosphere will be too cool and stable for anything severe, but this is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota. Odds are we’ll see 15 to 25 severe weather days, if history is any gauge. Consider a NOAA weather radio — the only thing that will wake you up at 3 a.m. if there’s a warning for your county — and remind kids and parents of the safest place to seek shelter.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Highs near 60 today; showers are possible

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Weather

Douglas: Warmer Tuesday, with showers Wednesday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: A quiet week with a warming trend

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas