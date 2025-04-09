Douglas: Highs near 60 today; showers are possible

Does it seem to you that snow season is shrinking while road construction season is expanding over time?
Yesterday I raised our American flag (if I put it up too early it gets shredded by the wind), and I made the grievous mistake of taking out our driveway stakes. Blame me if it snows, but I don’t see any slush looking out one to two weeks.
After a chilly start to the week, daytime highs will mellow, nearing 60 later today with a chance of a pop-up instability shower by late afternoon.
The Doppler may be freckled with showers again on Thursday, but we should dry out Friday and Saturday, which probably will be the nicer (drier) day of the weekend, before showers return Sunday.
Minnesota’s atmosphere will be too cool and stable for anything severe, but this is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota. Odds are we’ll see 15 to 25 severe weather days, if history is any gauge. Consider a NOAA weather radio — the only thing that will wake you up at 3 a.m. if there’s a warning for your county — and remind kids and parents of the safest place to seek shelter.