By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Frost, freeze likely this week; 70s Friday
Snow has been spotted along roadways in northern Minnesota.
Hope you didn’t blow away in the wind yesterday — uff da! Gusts approaching 40 mph at times ushered in some of the coolest air of the season thus far. MnDOT cameras near Stony River, west of Isabella in northern Minnesota, showed snow along roadways Sunday morning. Iron Rangers will likely see a few lingering flurries today as well.
Widespread frost and freeze headlines will be in order the next few nights; the coldest being Tuesday night. Our average first frost in the metro arrives Oct. 15. Interestingly, the average frost in the metro before 2000 was about Oct. 5. According to Climate Central, our average overnight low in the Twin Cities has warmed 5.7 degrees since 1970.
You’ll need the extra layers through midweek before another modest warmup ensues. Gusty south winds bring optimistic bank thermometers back into the 70s ahead of rain chances Friday night.
Today will be our 25th consecutive day without measurable precipitation. Will the spigot turn on again this winter?
Snow has been spotted along roadways in northern Minnesota.