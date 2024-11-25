Weather

Douglas: Frigid but snowless this week

We’ll see the coldest air since mid-February.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 10:50PM

So much of life is good people, good luck and good timing. I was lucky to work in an age when most people read newspapers and watched local news on TV.

TPT2 is airing “Broadcast Wars” Tuesday night at 7. It tracks the rivalry of KSTP and WCCO during the ‘70s, and the unexpected rise of KARE-11 in the ‘80s.

I’d like to go on record and thank a nearly stationary white EF-2 tornado that stalled over Fridley on July 18, 1986, captured in shocking detail during our 5 p.m. newscast. We were in the right place at the right time with the right team. Paul Magers was a huge part of our success at KARE. He made everyone around him better. That’s a gift few people have.

My Thanksgiving gift to you is cold fronts without a pile of frozen water. I’m pro-snow, but preferably not around peak travel season on the roads and in the airports. A stinging wind pulls the coldest air since mid- February into Minnesota. Highs in the teens Friday into the weekend? Ice-making weather. A colder, snowier winter than last year? My spidey-sense? Yep.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Frigid but snowless this week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

We’ll see the coldest air since mid-February.

Weather

Douglas: Not much snow but plenty of cold expected

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: 40s on Sunday, with real cold on the Thanksgiving menu

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas