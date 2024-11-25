So much of life is good people, good luck and good timing. I was lucky to work in an age when most people read newspapers and watched local news on TV.
Douglas: Frigid but snowless this week
We’ll see the coldest air since mid-February.
TPT2 is airing “Broadcast Wars” Tuesday night at 7. It tracks the rivalry of KSTP and WCCO during the ‘70s, and the unexpected rise of KARE-11 in the ‘80s.
I’d like to go on record and thank a nearly stationary white EF-2 tornado that stalled over Fridley on July 18, 1986, captured in shocking detail during our 5 p.m. newscast. We were in the right place at the right time with the right team. Paul Magers was a huge part of our success at KARE. He made everyone around him better. That’s a gift few people have.
My Thanksgiving gift to you is cold fronts without a pile of frozen water. I’m pro-snow, but preferably not around peak travel season on the roads and in the airports. A stinging wind pulls the coldest air since mid- February into Minnesota. Highs in the teens Friday into the weekend? Ice-making weather. A colder, snowier winter than last year? My spidey-sense? Yep.
