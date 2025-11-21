Douglas Flanders, champion of famous & unknown artists, dies at 75

Longtime gallery owner Douglas Flanders loved giving unknown artists a chance. He hosted the “State Fair Rejects” show for those who didn’t get into the Minnesota State Fair’s Fine Arts Competition.
“He became such a powerhouse by supporting local artists and encouraging people to just go for it,” said Syril McNally, executive director of Douglas Flanders & Associates.
Flanders, the longest-running gallery owner in the Twin Cities, brought in big names like David Hockney, Judy Chicago and Pablo Picasso, but he loved the little guy.
He was driving home from the gallery on Nov. 12 when he had a cardiac event, lost consciousness and crashed. Medics resuscitated him, and he was placed on life support and put into a medically induced coma.
Flanders died surrounded by friends and family on Nov. 13 at Fairview Southdale Hospital. He was 75.
McNally will run the gallery, which has exhibited the works of or had dealings with more than 500 artists, including 145 local and regional artists.
Flanders helped foster young artists and that meant being honest when the work wasn’t good. But he still gave everyone a chance.
“It didn’t matter who you were,” artist Edward Lentsch said. “If you wanted him to come look at your stuff, he would come to your studio.”