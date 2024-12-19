People want perfection in an imperfect world. “Paul, how many inches of snow in my yard? Be specific!” Got it. Weather models are pretty good and getting better. But they will never be perfect. I remember my favorite meteorology professor’s face getting red. “You cannot predict snow down to the INCH! The science isn’t there.”
Douglas: Enjoy the snow, then a Christmas thaw
The Twin Cities could still salvage a white Christmas.
Dr. Cahir came up with the “nuisance/plowable/crippling” scale, which I borrowed when I came to Minnesota in 1983. It seems to have caught on.
Overall, the snowfall forecast for Thursday’s clipper was pretty close, but the storm tracked 100 miles south of what was predicted (meaning the heaviest snow bands set up over the southern and western suburbs).
I don’t like to beg, but if you love snow I’m PLEADING with you to get out today into Sunday. Perfect. Powder. Chilly yes, but hardly arctic.
The sun should be visible today and Saturday (light winds tomorrow), with 20s returning Sunday. I see 30s next week, maybe 40 in a week. We should salvage a white Christmas. Don’t wait to play in the fresh powder!
By midmorning, 4 to 6 inches of snow had fallen in many areas, including the south Twin Cities metro and southeastern Minnesota.