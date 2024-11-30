I’m not the least bit embarrassed to admit my childhood punishments have become my adult goals. Going to bed early. Not leaving my house. Not going to a party. Winter turns me into a reluctant introvert, self-medicating with football, frequent naps and carbohydrates.
Douglas: December brings cold, but still no snow
Temperatures rise to freezing by Wednesday, then plummet again
Scandinavians embrace “hygge,” a feeling of contentment and “coziness” that includes lighting candles, wrapping up in blankets, having conversations with friends, as well as meditation and prayer. I’m praying for a warmer front, but I’ll give that a shot. No yard work, no raging thunderstorms or ticks? OK. This is as close as I’ll ever get to hibernating.
What a waste of cold air. It’s obviously cold enough for snow, but I see nothing but scrawny Alberta clippers with a snowy coating every now and then. We mellow all the way to freezing Wednesday, before a reinforcing smack of cold air drops highs in the teens late week. More consistent 30s are possible the second week of December.
Meteorological winter kicks off Sunday with the 90 coldest days of the year. No kidding, Paul.