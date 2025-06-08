Douglas: Cool and gusty on Monday, and some rain, too

This is prime time for grad parties and outdoor weddings. Yes, by all means, let’s plan a big outdoor party during the wettest, most severe month of the year in Minnesota. We got this!
A few things to consider, other than renting a tent. ALWAYS rent a tent or have an indoor venue as a Plan B, especially this time of year. Or you can hand out flotation devices to the bridesmaids and take your chances.
I realize this is blasphemous, but maybe schedule the “I do’s” for midday? A June atmosphere is most unstable (irritable) around the dinner hour. Better yet, consider September. Still lukewarm but far fewer T-storms rumbling nearby.
A very slow-moving storm over the Great Lakes will brush us with wind-whipped showers Monday, with gusts close to 30 mph. Northwest winds will shove more smoke from Canadian wildfires into Minnesota. Not a great day to run a marathon. The sun shines Tuesday, but T-storms return Wednesday night and Thursday, especially in southern Minnesota.
More storms fire Friday, but skies may dry out this weekend.