Weather

Douglas: Cool and gusty on Monday, and some rain, too

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 8, 2025 at 7:06PM

This is prime time for grad parties and outdoor weddings. Yes, by all means, let’s plan a big outdoor party during the wettest, most severe month of the year in Minnesota. We got this!

A few things to consider, other than renting a tent. ALWAYS rent a tent or have an indoor venue as a Plan B, especially this time of year. Or you can hand out flotation devices to the bridesmaids and take your chances.

I realize this is blasphemous, but maybe schedule the “I do’s” for midday? A June atmosphere is most unstable (irritable) around the dinner hour. Better yet, consider September. Still lukewarm but far fewer T-storms rumbling nearby.

A very slow-moving storm over the Great Lakes will brush us with wind-whipped showers Monday, with gusts close to 30 mph. Northwest winds will shove more smoke from Canadian wildfires into Minnesota. Not a great day to run a marathon. The sun shines Tuesday, but T-storms return Wednesday night and Thursday, especially in southern Minnesota.

More storms fire Friday, but skies may dry out this weekend.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Cool and gusty on Monday, and some rain, too

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Smoke likely to return Sunday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: More showers sprout Saturday, then a dry windy Sunday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas