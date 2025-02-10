It’s almost time to ski Dubuque! Who says skiing can’t be good in eastern Iowa? Wednesday a sloppy southern storm will dump 10 inches of snow on Des Moines, Dubuque and Chicago. Maybe a few inches in far southern Minnesota, with a coating in the metro. Wow. Winter is malfunctioning.
Douglas: Cold continues, but don’t expect much snow
Frigid temperatures are keeping any accumulation at bay.
February is turning out to be a little snowier than January, but a heaping scoop of Arctic air continues to favor a main storm track just south and east of Minnesota. Milwaukee is getting our snow. It’s just too cold for significant snow. Yes, life is terribly unfair.
This is the last month of “usable” (reliable) snow potential. March snows are slushy and a high sun angle melts away whatever falls within a day or two. At the rate we’re going we may be lucky to pick up 35 to 40 inches this winter. Normal is 52 inches.
Expect a pitiful parade of piddly nuisance snows into next week. No biggies. Tuesday will be the coldest day in sight (feels like minus 20) with teens for highs next week, followed by a thaw the last week of February. Cold without much snow. Lovely.
