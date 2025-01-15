“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails,” wrote American motivational writer William Arthur Ward. We’re gonna need a bigger sail.
Douglas: Bundle up for wind chill of 35 below by Monday
Subzero highs in the metro area expected early next week.
What will probably be the coldest air of the season — a scoop of bitter air formed above Siberia seven to 10 days ago — is on the way for early next week. The good news: This taste of the “Polar Vortex” will be relatively brief. About 60 consecutive hours of battery-draining cold. The bad news: Wind chill values drop to 35 below by Monday, with double-digit negative numbers at night. Even the metro may see subzero “highs” Sunday and Monday. So we’ve got that going for us.
We rebound into the 20s, even 30F, the latter half of next week, so we are NOT talking about week after week below zero (like 2014). But definitely cold enough to get your attention. A few inches of snow may fall in late January with a snowier pattern possible in February.
The good thing about subzero cold? It keeps the riffraff out. Yet somehow I got in.
