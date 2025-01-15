Douglas: Bundle up for wind chill of 35 below by Monday

What will probably be the coldest air of the season — a scoop of bitter air formed above Siberia seven to 10 days ago — is on the way for early next week. The good news: This taste of the “Polar Vortex” will be relatively brief. About 60 consecutive hours of battery-draining cold. The bad news: Wind chill values drop to 35 below by Monday, with double-digit negative numbers at night. Even the metro may see subzero “highs” Sunday and Monday. So we’ve got that going for us.