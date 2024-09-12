By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Autumn signs are clear as summer temperatures linger
Saturday brings possible rain, with better chances moving in later next week.
Have you noticed the later sunrises and earlier sunsets recently? We’re losing more than three minutes of sunlight daily. As of Thursday, sunsets were occurring before 7:30 p.m. Sunrises are at 7 a.m. or later starting Sept. 22, and the amount of daylight dips below 12 hours starting Sept. 25.
Not good signs for those of you who wish summer would stick around.
Warmer-than-average weather continues during the next week as our extended taste of summer continues. We are watching a few rain chances across the region, though. The first moves in Saturday with a cold front approaching western Minnesota and moisture being sucked in from what is left of Hurricane Francine in the mid-Mississippi Valley. Better chances of rain look to move in later next week.
The latest Drought Monitor map shows almost half of Minnesota (48.33%, to be precise) — mainly northern and southern parts of the state — under abnormally dry conditions. These areas are 2-5 inches below average rainfall during the past 60 days. Since July 1, Duluth is more than 4 inches below average.
Saturday brings possible rain, with better chances moving in later next week.