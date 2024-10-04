Hey, what’s up? Doing anything fun? Any suggestions for what I can do to occupy my time in the coming weeks? This is like San Diego with lakes. Every day is the same. BORING.
Douglas: An unusually mild and quiet early October
After low 80s Saturday, weather looks good for Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon — 50s and gusty with sunshine.
I am considering skydiving, spelunking and extreme parasailing — but will probably settle on doomscrolling and cheering on the Vikings until they break my heart.
It’s awfully quiet out there for early October, with summer warmth spilling deep into autumn. Again.
The first freeze (32 degrees F) at MSP usually comes on Oct. 11, but this year it may be two weeks late. We are locked into a sunny, dry, unusually mild pattern for most of October. November may be a rude awakening; we’ll see.
After low 80s Saturday we cool off Sunday as winds gust to 35 mph. All these swings in temperature will whip up strong winds in the coming weeks, drying out our soil even faster. Moderate drought is creeping back into the state. Stating the obvious, we need rain.
