Douglas: A wintry mix today, and then warmer air sets in

The Twin Cities may squeak out a white Christmas, but the snow won’t last.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 22, 2024 at 9:36PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

Any “Seinfeld” fans out there? Today, we celebrate Festivus with the Airing of Grievances and the Feats of Strength around a large aluminum pole. This holiday became popular nearly 30 years ago thanks to Frank Costanza in a 1997 episode of the TV comedy series. “A Festivus for the rest of us!”

Before Thursday’s snowfall, MSP was sitting at the third-least snowy start to any winter since 2000. We now have moved into the eighth-least snowy start, with a deficit of nearly 8 inches so far this season.

The good news is that we may be able to squeak out a white Christmas this year, but lawns will turn 50 shades of brown again by the weekend. In fact, weather models are suggesting some puddle potential Friday into Saturday, with high temperatures approaching 40. Bad news for backyard rinks …

Today, we’ll wake up to a light wintry mix and a chance of a slower morning commute. The afternoon commute looks better.

Smooth sailing for Santa’s big flight Tuesday night. No weather worries close to home. A Festivus miracle!

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

