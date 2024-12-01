Weather

Douglas: A thaw is on the way, with little snow likely

Highs will be in the 30s by the second week of December.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2024 at 9:40PM

My wife and I saw “Les Misérables” at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Friday evening. Possibly the best play we’ve ever seen anywhere, anytime. Which reminds me of something Paul Magers told me decades ago. “Theater is life. Film is art. Television is furniture.” Yes, but everyone needs furniture right?

Weather apps are helpful, but they won’t give you analysis, perspective or context you’ll find from your favorite local TV meteorologist.

I suspect artificial intelligence will eventually provide us with personalized, always-on, 24/7 weather updates. But will computers be able to tell compelling stories? I hope so, but I’m not convinced.

Looking out this week I see a series of clippers, but with a Canadian flow, moisture will be limited. I don’t see any big, juicy southern storms capable of mixing with the cold to squeeze out significant snow. We thaw out briefly Wednesday, with a more sustained thaw the second week of December. Highs in the 30s will feel good. Trust me. I’m a weatherman. I’m not a computer or cyborg. Yet.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Upper 20s on Tuesday, with cold wind on Wednesday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Better chance of snow by Christmas?

Weather

Douglas: A thaw is on the way, with little snow likely

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: December brings cold, but still no snow

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas