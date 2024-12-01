My wife and I saw “Les Misérables” at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Friday evening. Possibly the best play we’ve ever seen anywhere, anytime. Which reminds me of something Paul Magers told me decades ago. “Theater is life. Film is art. Television is furniture.” Yes, but everyone needs furniture right?
Douglas: A thaw is on the way, with little snow likely
Highs will be in the 30s by the second week of December.
Weather apps are helpful, but they won’t give you analysis, perspective or context you’ll find from your favorite local TV meteorologist.
I suspect artificial intelligence will eventually provide us with personalized, always-on, 24/7 weather updates. But will computers be able to tell compelling stories? I hope so, but I’m not convinced.
Looking out this week I see a series of clippers, but with a Canadian flow, moisture will be limited. I don’t see any big, juicy southern storms capable of mixing with the cold to squeeze out significant snow. We thaw out briefly Wednesday, with a more sustained thaw the second week of December. Highs in the 30s will feel good. Trust me. I’m a weatherman. I’m not a computer or cyborg. Yet.