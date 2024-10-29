The future state of the atmosphere is a riddle wrapped in an enigma. Weather models are guides, not gospel. And Mother Nature has a wicked sense of humor — especially on Halloween.
Douglas: A slight chance of Halloween slush
A few steady showers on Wednesday could give way to wet snow on Thursday, but it’ll melt on contact.
Although confidence levels are still low, there is a potential for slush on Thursday as colder air wraps into a storm rippling to our east.
A rerun of Halloween 1991? No. Ground temperatures are still relatively mild, so there will be melting on contact. Air temperatures will stay above 32 degrees. But a band may set up close to home and bring a couple of inches.
For the record, 1.8 inches of snow fell on Halloween last year. Autumns have been trending milder, but this is still Minnesota, after all.
A few spotty showers are likely Wednesday, with potentially heavier, steadier rain changing to wet snow on Thursday. Skies should dry out by late afternoon or evening for trick-or-treating, but warm costumes are advised this year.
Good news: We are sliding into a wetter pattern with more significant rain Sunday, Monday and Wednesday next week. Stating the obvious: We need this moisture.
Rain changes over to wet, sloppy, gloppy snow Thursday, falling at the rate of 1 inch per hour just north and west of MSP, where a band of 6 inches of snow may pile up.