Douglas: A slight chance of Halloween slush

A few steady showers on Wednesday could give way to wet snow on Thursday, but it’ll melt on contact.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2024 at 9:52PM

The future state of the atmosphere is a riddle wrapped in an enigma. Weather models are guides, not gospel. And Mother Nature has a wicked sense of humor — especially on Halloween.

Although confidence levels are still low, there is a potential for slush on Thursday as colder air wraps into a storm rippling to our east.

A rerun of Halloween 1991? No. Ground temperatures are still relatively mild, so there will be melting on contact. Air temperatures will stay above 32 degrees. But a band may set up close to home and bring a couple of inches.

For the record, 1.8 inches of snow fell on Halloween last year. Autumns have been trending milder, but this is still Minnesota, after all.

A few spotty showers are likely Wednesday, with potentially heavier, steadier rain changing to wet snow on Thursday. Skies should dry out by late afternoon or evening for trick-or-treating, but warm costumes are advised this year.

Good news: We are sliding into a wetter pattern with more significant rain Sunday, Monday and Wednesday next week. Stating the obvious: We need this moisture.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

