Douglas: A late December rain is on tap into Saturday

A few snowflakes could mix in, too.

By Paul Douglas

December 26, 2024 at 9:41PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

What’s your opinion on fruitcake? From what I can recollect, I’ve never had a piece of fruitcake in my life. So, I guess I can say I don’t have an opinion — maybe one of the few things in life I can still say that about. Whether you love or loathe it, Friday is National Fruitcake Day. Maybe that’s what you can argue about on social media!

A system pushes some December rain into the state Friday, lasting in the metro into the first half of Saturday. As we head into Saturday morning, a few snowflakes could mix in. The chances are better up north, but I can’t completely rule it out in the metro. Overall, up to about a half-inch of liquid is expected. Over the past 30 years, we average two days in December with a quarter-inch of rain/melted precipitation at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and one day with a half-inch.

Another system moves south of the state late Monday into early Tuesday that could bring some snow chances mainly near and south of Interstate 90. Longer-term models show colder weather as we head into the first few days of 2025.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience.

