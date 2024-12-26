Douglas: A late December rain is on tap into Saturday

A system pushes some December rain into the state Friday, lasting in the metro into the first half of Saturday. As we head into Saturday morning, a few snowflakes could mix in. The chances are better up north, but I can’t completely rule it out in the metro. Overall, up to about a half-inch of liquid is expected. Over the past 30 years, we average two days in December with a quarter-inch of rain/melted precipitation at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and one day with a half-inch.