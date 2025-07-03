Weather

Douglas: A chance of thunderstorms with your fireworks

You’ll feel the sun’s “red glare” Friday with low 90s and a dew point in the 70s, making it feel like upper 90s in the afternoon.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 9:46PM

Darwin would be proud. Alcohol and fireworks are a volatile cocktail. In 2022 an Ohio man was arrested after stuffing fireworks in his pants and lighting them, with serious consequences. In 2009 Ely residents held a goat parade. One goat ate part of its red, white and blue costume, walked off with an American flag and became a local legend named “Patriot.” Can’t make this stuff up.

You’ll feel the sun’s “red glare” Friday with low 90s and a dew point in the 70s, making it feel like upper 90s in the afternoon. No shame in watching fireworks while hip-deep in your favorite lake. By evening thunderstorms flare up over central and southwestern Minnesota, but there’s a 70% chance storms will hold off in the metro until later Friday night. Which means a 30% risk you’ll get drenched. I can live with those odds.

Friday: hottest day. Saturday: wettest day with 70s. Sunday looks nice with sunshine and low 80s; not as humid.

Statistically the next two weeks are the hottest of summer but I don’t see any extended heat waves. Have a safe Fourth!

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: A chance of thunderstorms with your fireworks

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

You’ll feel the sun’s “red glare” Friday with low 90s and a dew point in the 70s, making it feel like upper 90s in the afternoon.

Weather

Douglas: Storm potential for Friday fireworks

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Oh no, a sloppy, stormy Fourth of July weekend

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas