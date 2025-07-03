Douglas: A chance of thunderstorms with your fireworks

Darwin would be proud. Alcohol and fireworks are a volatile cocktail. In 2022 an Ohio man was arrested after stuffing fireworks in his pants and lighting them, with serious consequences. In 2009 Ely residents held a goat parade. One goat ate part of its red, white and blue costume, walked off with an American flag and became a local legend named “Patriot.” Can’t make this stuff up.
You’ll feel the sun’s “red glare” Friday with low 90s and a dew point in the 70s, making it feel like upper 90s in the afternoon. No shame in watching fireworks while hip-deep in your favorite lake. By evening thunderstorms flare up over central and southwestern Minnesota, but there’s a 70% chance storms will hold off in the metro until later Friday night. Which means a 30% risk you’ll get drenched. I can live with those odds.
Friday: hottest day. Saturday: wettest day with 70s. Sunday looks nice with sunshine and low 80s; not as humid.
Statistically the next two weeks are the hottest of summer but I don’t see any extended heat waves. Have a safe Fourth!