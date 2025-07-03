Douglas: A chance of thunderstorms with your fireworks

You’ll feel the sun’s “red glare” Friday with low 90s and a dew point in the 70s, making it feel like upper 90s in the afternoon. No shame in watching fireworks while hip-deep in your favorite lake. By evening thunderstorms flare up over central and southwestern Minnesota, but there’s a 70% chance storms will hold off in the metro until later Friday night. Which means a 30% risk you’ll get drenched. I can live with those odds.