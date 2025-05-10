Douglas: 90s for a stretch, but frost risk by next weekend

Welcome to false summer. A test drive of July, if you will. Dry and gusty south winds will fuel elevated fire weather concerns across much of the state Sunday. Air conditioners will likely be humming into the week ahead as high temps flirt with the 90-degree mark through midweek. A storm system moves in Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler air settles in next weekend with highs warming only into the 50s across the state. The following Monday, low temps could dip into the 30s. A reminder not to plant your tomatoes too early.