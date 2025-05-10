Douglas: 90s for a stretch, but frost risk by next weekend

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful and hardworking moms out there. Thank you for always keeping the wheels on the bus and steering us in the right direction. Today, we celebrate you!
Need any last- minute gift ideas? How about a handheld rechargeable fan for those hot summer days? You’ll need it Sunday. (Record: 88 degrees, set in 1900.) A new pair of shades? My favorite, flowers and a handwritten weather forecast as a reminder not to get the veggies in the garden too early.
Welcome to false summer. A test drive of July, if you will. Dry and gusty south winds will fuel elevated fire weather concerns across much of the state Sunday. Air conditioners will likely be humming into the week ahead as high temps flirt with the 90-degree mark through midweek. A storm system moves in Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler air settles in next weekend with highs warming only into the 50s across the state. The following Monday, low temps could dip into the 30s. A reminder not to plant your tomatoes too early.