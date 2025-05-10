Weather

Douglas: 90s for a stretch, but frost risk by next weekend

Hold off on planting the vegetables.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 10, 2025 at 7:49PM

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:

Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful and hardworking moms out there. Thank you for always keeping the wheels on the bus and steering us in the right direction. Today, we celebrate you!

Need any last- minute gift ideas? How about a handheld rechargeable fan for those hot summer days? You’ll need it Sunday. (Record: 88 degrees, set in 1900.) A new pair of shades? My favorite, flowers and a handwritten weather forecast as a reminder not to get the veggies in the garden too early.

Welcome to false summer. A test drive of July, if you will. Dry and gusty south winds will fuel elevated fire weather concerns across much of the state Sunday. Air conditioners will likely be humming into the week ahead as high temps flirt with the 90-degree mark through midweek. A storm system moves in Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler air settles in next weekend with highs warming only into the 50s across the state. The following Monday, low temps could dip into the 30s. A reminder not to plant your tomatoes too early.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: 90s for a stretch, but frost risk by next weekend

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Hold off on planting the vegetables.

Weather

Nelson: Hot and windy weekend, with a fire watch Sunday

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Kayser: Warm temps, no rain for a busy weekend

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas