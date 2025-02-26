Wow. Three days in a row of 50s in late February. Following a brutal outbreak of polar air last week? Parka or shorts — can’t decide.
Douglas: 30s this week, then 40s and 50s ahead
It’s getting too warm for significant snow.
According to meteorologist Dr. Mark Seeley, Minnesota has been home to the coldest temperature in the nation six times this month, and recent outbreaks of numbing air have dropped soil frost depths down to 40 inches in many areas.
No daffodils or premature allergies anytime soon, but a “mild bias” should continue into at least mid-March. The normal high now at MSP is 32 and I see 30s this weekend, more 40s next week and another round of 50s possible by the second week of March.
“Hey Paul, can you head-butt your Doppler and make it snow?” Great advice, but no. Rain next week may end as a little wet snow, but there is too much warm air for a significant pile of powder that won’t melt quickly.
Winter can still pack a punch, but now it often comes in brief, concentrated jolts of bitter air, not the week after week of subzero readings back in the ’70s and ’80s. What a weird winter we’re having, huh?
It’s getting too warm for significant snow.