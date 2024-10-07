Doubs' return is expected to boost the Packers' receiving depth after they beat the Rams without him

S Xavier McKinney intercepted a pass for the fifth straight game and recovered a fumble that Kingsley Enagbare forced. McKinney actually has an interception in six consecutive games, if you count the one he picked off for the New York Giants in their 2023 season finale. The only other players since 1990 to have an interception in six straight games were Carolina's Doug Evans (2001), Minnesota's Brian Russell (2003) and Dallas' Trevon Diggs (2021). ... S Evan Williams again demonstrated his knack for delivering with the game on the line when he provided the coverage on Matthew Stafford's fourth-and-5 incompletion to Colby Parkinson that sealed Green Bay's victory. The rookie fourth-round pick also recovered an onside kick and intercepted a Hail Mary pass in Green Bay's 16-10 victory over Indianapolis.