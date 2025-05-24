Doubling down: Kyle Larson preps to run Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 after last year's washout

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Larson is doubling down on ''The Double.''
Larson is set to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, a task he set out to accomplish last year but never had a chance to complete after weather disrupted the NASCAR star's plans.
A year ago rain delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500, putting Larson well behind schedule in his quest. He finished 18th in Indianapolis, and didn't make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway until 249 laps had been completed. He was set to jump in the No. 5 Chevrolet and take over for replacement driver Justin Allgaier, but lightning and heavy rains forced NASCAR to call the race.
Larson never turned a lap at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
''Last year wasn't as fun and exciting as people might think,'' Larson said. ''I was super bummed because I knew I wasn't going to be able to race in both. I didn't get to enjoy the pre-race stuff or anything, but hopefully this year it goes better with the weather and I can just enjoy the whole experience.''
The forecast for Sunday in both cities looks a little more promising, although there's still a small chance of rain.
If rain were to delay the start of the Indianapolis 500 again, Larson could face a tough decision. If he doesn't make it back for the Coca-Cola 600 his playoff chances would be in jeopardy. Larson is considered one of the favorites to win the Cup Championship, having won three Cup Series races this year.
Hendrick Motorsports vice president Jeff Gordon said the team has a ''concrete plan'' to have Larson in Charlotte in time for driver introductions, about 45 minutes before the race.