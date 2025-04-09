Double vision: Denmark's Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard set to become first twins to play the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rasmus Hojgaard and his identical twin brother Nicolai grew up playing golf in Denmark, occasionally pretending they were on the other side of the world at Augusta National.
''We would tell each other ‘this is the putt to win the Masters,''' Rasmus said, ''and then try to compete with each other.''
This week they'll both have a chance to fulfill that childhood dream — all while making Masters history.
The Danish duo will become the first set of twins ever to play in the Masters together. There have been 18 sets of brothers who've played here together, most recently Italy's Eduardo and Francesco Molinari from 2010-2012, but none have been twins.
''I think we really started watching the Masters when we were about 10, 11 years old,'' Rasmus said. ''So 2012 when Bubba (Watson) won was probably the first real memory we have of the place. Yeah, it's nice to be here now.''
This is Nicolai's second Masters.
He actually led last year's tournament for 10 holes in the third round, only to fall out of contention after shooting 74 and 76 on the weekend. He finished tied for 16th. It was Nicolai's best finish in nine majors, but not enough to earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament since only the top 12 are guaranteed a spot. He received a special invitation to play the Masters this year.
Rasmus is making his first Masters appearance, earning his way in after finishing in the top 50 in the world rankings last year. This will be his seventh major.