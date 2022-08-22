Migration Catchall

Double exposure at the fair

By Alex Kormann

August 22, 2022 at 8:29PM

about the writer

Alex Kormann

Photographer

As a staff photojournalist, Alex covers a variety of assignments across the state. He is also the Gophers football beat photographer.

See More

More from Minnesota Star Tribune

See More
Minnesota Star Tribune

AIA Homes of the Month

Local

Campaign promise fulfilled: Meet Scout, Gov. Tim Walz's new dog

Video Thumbnail02:38
Minnesota Star Tribune

Sign up for Star Tribune newsletters