Dortmund spoils Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen farewell and boosts its Champions League hopes

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso's last home game in charge ended in a 4-2 drubbing by Borussia Dortmund that boosted the visitors' chances of Champions League qualification on Sunday.
Karim Adeyemi scored one goal and set up another for clinical Dortmund to stay one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg with one round of the Bundesliga remaining.
Dortmund next plays relegated Holstein Kiel, while Freiburg plays Eintracht Frankfurt in the final round. The top four teams qualify for Europe's premier club competition.
Third-placed Frankfurt could clinch its place later Sunday with a win at home against St. Pauli, which was just two points above the relegation zone.
Alonso, who confirmed on Friday he'll be leaving Leverkusen at the end of the season, was honored for his impact at the club before kickoff, when defender Jonathan Tah also received tributes before he leaves.
Celebrating with Alonso
Alonso's team dominated from the start with a host of chances only to be thwarted by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.
Florian Wirtz set up Jeremie Frimpong to break the deadlock in the 31st, when the Dutch wing back ran to Alonso, leading to a team celebration around the departing coach.