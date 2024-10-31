Dort scores 20 points, Holmgren adds 19 as Thunder roll past Spurs 105-93 to remain unbeaten

The Spurs cut Oklahoma City's lead to 82-75 in the fourth quarter before the Thunder went on a 9-2 run with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench to regain control of the game. Rookie Ajay Mitchell scored five points during that stretch. The Thunder led 93-81 when Gilgeous-Alexander returned, and Oklahoma City led 103-87 when he went to the bench for good with 2:46 remaining.