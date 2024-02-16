NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), up $16.33 to $203.99.

The maker of chipmaking equipment gave investors a strong earnings forecast for the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), down $11.58 to $114.69.

The delivery app's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), up $25.87 to $191.54.

The cryptocurrency exchange beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), up $2.90 to $90.70.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE), down $2.23 to $9.74.

The developer of fuel cell systems forecast weak revenue for the year.

Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS), down $6.49 to $36.25.

The food maker's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), up $14.90 to $90.61.

The digital advertising platform gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Toast Inc. (TOST), up $3.17 to $22.37.

The restaurant software provider announced a restructuring plan.